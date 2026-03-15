Thousands set to gather in London as police warn Iran protesters

Thousands of protesters are set to gather in London for the Al Quds Day demonstration as police warn officers will "act decisively" on intifada chants and placards spreading hate.



Scotland Yard is bracing for a "difficult public order" environment on Sunday, with at least 1,000 officers drafted in to manage crowds expected of around 12,000 people as conflict continues in Iran.



Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood granted the police's bid for a month-long ban of the annual march organized by the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC), making it the first time such a restriction on protest had been imposed since 2012.



However, people can still legally assemble and take part in a so-called "static protest."



The IHRC said the demonstration will take place "in defiance of a Government ban on the march."



The annual Al Quds Day demonstration in London had drawn criticism over apparent backing for the Iranian regime after its organisers expressed support for the country's late leader ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



A counter-protest has also been planned, co-organized by Stop The Hate and The Lion Guard of Iran group, with police using the River Thames to block the demonstrations from clashing.



Iranian dissidents are expected to be among the attendees, Stop The Hate said.



It is thought to be the first time that Scotland Yard has used the river as a physical barrier to keep a large-scale protest and counter-protests apart.



All protests and counter-protests will take place between Vauxhall and Lambeth bridges, and are permitted between 1 pm and 3 pm, the Met said.



Counter-protesters can assemble on the Millbank side of the Thames, while the Al Quds Day demonstration will be situated at Albert Embankment.



Lambeth Bridge will be closed, with access only for emergency vehicles.



In its latest statement on the demonstration, the Met said: "Officers on the ground will act decisively and be briefed on placards, flags and chanting that will cross the line into hate crime or support of a proscribed organisation."



The force added: "We will also take action where we see chants calling for intifada. We know these words have consequences."



Anyone who marches or incites others to march will also face arrest, the Met said.



Intifada is the Arabic word for "uprising" and often refers to Palestinian resistance movements against Israel.



The Met said in December that protesters chanting "globalise the intifada" would now be arrested as the "context has changed" in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack in Australia.



Police patrols will also be deployed around places of worship, community venues and embassies on Sunday, Met Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said.



Al Quds Day is named after the Arabic name for Jerusalem and is usually held on the last Friday of Ramadan.



