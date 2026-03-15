Kazakhstan holds referendum on new Constitution

Voting began early Sunday in Kazakhstan in a referendum on a new Constitution, with more than 12.4 million voters able to participate, according to media reports.

The Kazinform news agency said ballots carry the single question: "Do you accept the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the draft of which was published in the mass media on Feb. 12, 2026?"

The vote will be valid if more than half of eligible voters, about 6.2 million people, participate.

The Central Referendum Commission must announce the final results by March 21, no later than seven days after the vote, it said.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree Feb. 11 calling for a national referendum to be held March 15.

Tokayev said at a government meeting that the draft of the new Constitution incorporates "important progressive norms."

He emphasized that adoption "will give a powerful impetus to the development of Kazakhstan and will help realize the potential of every citizen."

Tokayev said Kazakhstan is replacing the "super-presidential form of government" with a presidential republic with an influential and authoritative parliament.





