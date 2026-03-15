French local elections test political mood ahead of presidential vote

Voters in France head to the polls on Sunday in local elections seen as the final major test of the political mood before next year's presidential vote.



Nearly 49 million people are eligible to take part in the first round of the municipal elections, which will determine thousands of local councillors who in turn elect mayors in their communities.



In races where no absolute majority is reached, a second round will be held on March 22.



Particular attention will focus on how many seats the far-right National Rally led by Marine Le Pen can win. Much like the centrist Renaissance party of President Emmanuel Macron, it has struggled to build a strong local base.



In the last municipal elections in 2020, France's Greens performed particularly well. After that wave of support, however, they now fear setbacks.



Control of major city halls will be fiercely contested on Sunday.



In Paris, the question is whether conservatives can take over after 12 years of Socialist leadership under outgoing mayor Anne Hidalgo.



In France's second-largest city, Marseille, the Socialists are also in power but face challenges from both the left-wing opposition and the far-right National Rally.



Under French electoral rules, party lists must include equal numbers of men and women in alternating order on the ballot. In addition to French citizens living in the country, residents from other European Union member states are also entitled to vote in municipal elections.



