Fires erupt in central Israel after debris from Iranian missile attack fell in area

Fires broke out in several cities in central Israel after debris from an Iranian missile attack fell in the area, media reports said Sunday.

Israel's Channel 12 reported rescue teams were dispatched to Holon, Rishon Lezion and Bnei Brak.

Most of the missiles were intercepted, but fragments were reported to have fallen in central Israel, according to the report.

Israel's emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, said on US social media X that initial reports indicated no injuries from the missile strike.

Earlier the day, the Israeli military said it detected new missile launches from Iran, with defense systems working to intercept the projectiles.

Regional escalation has flared since Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people and injuring more than 10,000, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran had retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.





