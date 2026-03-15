28 Ukrainian drones shot down on approach to Moscow, mayor says

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Sunday that air defense forces shot down 28 drones that were heading toward the Russian capital.

Over the course of an hour, Sobyanin published several messages on his channel on the Russian social media platform Max, reporting that 28 drones were shot down in total.

Meanwhile, in Volgograd, a drone struck an apartment building, according to the region's Governor Andrey Bocharov.

"Tonight, air defense units of the Russian Ministry of Defense are repelling a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Volgograd region," Bocharov said on Telegram.

For its part, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported that all four Moscow airports -- Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky -- were closed due to air danger alerts.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate claimed to have struck two Russian military vessels that "formed the backbone of the Kerch ferry crossing."

The intelligence service said in a statement that the railway ferry Slavyanin was put out of commission and the vessel Avangard was damaged as a result of an act of sabotage.

Ukrainian media also claim that Ukrainian drones once again struck a large Russian oil depot in Tikhoretsk, which serves as a transshipment point for shipping energy resources to Europe.

An independent verification of claims of both sides is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.





