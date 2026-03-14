News World Palestinian man shot dead in settler attack in West Bank

Palestinian man shot dead in settler attack in West Bank

Israeli settlers shot dead a Palestinian man on Saturday in an attack on a village in the occupied West Bank. Hani Odeh, mayor of Qusra village, told reporters that 28-year-old Amir Moatasem Odeh died from gunshot wounds, while two other local residents were injured.

DPA WORLD Published March 14,2026 Subscribe

A Palestinian man has been shot dead and several others injured in new attacks by radical Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Saturday.



Armed settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Qusra north of Jerusalem, killing a young man named Amir Moatasem Odeh, shooting two others and beating the victim's father, WAFA reported.



Earlier, settlers reportedly shot two Palestinians near the village of Kisan, south of Bethlehem. Others were beaten and around 100 sheep were stolen, the agency said.



Attacks by settlers have intensified since the start of the Israeli-US campaign against Iran on February 28. Incidents are now reported almost daily.



Since the beginning of the year, seven Palestinians have been killed by settlers.



The Palestinian Authority in Ramallah has said the Israeli military does not sufficiently protect Palestinians from such attacks and that prosecutions by the Israeli justice system are inadequate.









