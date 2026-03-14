Israel says 3,138 people injured since war with Iran, Lebanon began

Israel's Ministry of Health said on Saturday that 3,138 people have been hospitalized since the onset of its latest war with Iran and Lebanon.

The ministry said in a statement that the injured were transferred to hospitals across Israel following attacks since the start of the conflict over two weeks ago.

According to the ministry, 81 people remain hospitalized, including one in very critical condition, nine in serious condition, eight with moderate injuries, and 57 with minor wounds.

Israeli authorities maintain strict censorship regarding losses resulting from missiles launched by Iran, including the number of projectiles that landed and their impact locations.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military sites on March 2 in response to the US-Israeli attacks on Iran that killed then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran, as well as Israeli attacks on Lebanon, despite a ceasefire reached in Nov. 2024.

Israel expanded its campaign the same day with airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

On March 3, Israel also launched a limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon, along with the ongoing joint military campaign with the US against Iran that started on Feb 28.

Lebanese authorities said Thursday that Israel's expanded attacks have killed 626 people, injured 2,009, and displaced 831,822.







