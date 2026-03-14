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News World Iran threatens US companies in region if energy facilities hit: FM

Iran threatens US companies in region if energy facilities hit: FM

Iran's foreign minister on Saturday warned that it would target US-linked energy facilities in the region if its own energy infrastructure is attacked. "If Iranian facilities are targeted, our forces will target facilities of American companies in the region or companies in which the United States has shares," Abbas Araghchi said in a statement.

AFP WORLD
Published March 14,2026
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IRAN THREATENS US COMPANIES IN REGION IF ENERGY FACILITIES HIT: FM

Iran will target the facilities of American companies in the region if its energy facilities are attacked in the US-Israeli war against the Islamic republic, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.

"Iran will respond to any attack on its energy facilities," state television quoted him as saying after US attacks on military infrastructure on Iran's crude oil export hub of Kharg Island.

"If Iranian facilities are targeted, our forces will target American companies' facilities in the region, or companies in which the US holds shares," he warned, while vowing that Tehran would "act cautiously to ensure that densely populated areas are not targeted".