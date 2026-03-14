Erdoğan slams Israel for continuously striking schools, hospitals in Iran, Lebanon, just like in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday that a "bloodthirsty network" continues to target schools and hospitals in Iran and Lebanon as it has done in Gaza.

"A bloodthirsty network continues striking schools and hospitals in Iran and Lebanon as it did in Gaza," Erdoğan said at an iftar event in Istanbul.

Speaking about the escalating regional tensions, Erdoğan said Türkiye stands among the countries advocating reason, dialogue, and diplomacy.

"Türkiye is among the leading countries defending reason, dialogue, and diplomacy in seeking solutions to crises amid the current state of madness," he said.

Tensions gripped the Middle East after Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28 and have so far killed more than 1,200 people, including Ali Khamenei, the country's former supreme leader, and more than 150 schoolgirls. More than 10,000 people were also injured in the Israeli and US attacks.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Eight US service members have been killed since the war began.