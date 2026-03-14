Ankara fears Netanyahu might commit 'new genocide' in Lebanon

Türkiye expressed deep concern Saturday over Israel's ongoing strikes on Lebanon, voicing fears it could commit "a new genocide" under the guise of fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah.

"We are frankly concerned (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu is moving toward a new genocide under the pretext of fighting Hezbollah," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a news conference.

"The international community must act as soon as possible in the face of the crimes that Israel continues to commit."

Lebanon was dragged into the Middle East war last week when Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei during the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Since then, Lebanon's health ministry says Israeli strikes have killed 826 people -- among them 65 women and 106 children -- and wounded another 2,009.

Türkiye has repeatedly accused Israel of committing "genocide" during its two-year war in the Gaza Strip, where the health ministry says more than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed.

A UN probe in September accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, while rights groups have accused Hamas of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the October 7 attack on Israel.













