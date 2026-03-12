‘No right to pass’: Iran reiterates control of Strait of Hormuz, warns US and its partners

Iran's Armed Forces reiterated Thursday that they control the strategic Strait of Hormuz and will not allow the US or countries involved in recent attacks on Iran to pass through the vital waterway.

"Without any doubt or negligence, the Strait of Hormuz is under the wise management of the brave naval forces of the Revolutionary Guards. American aggressors and their partners have no right to pass through here," said the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, a unit responsible for overseeing military operations.

Iran previously announced it had closed the Strait of Hormuz to vessels belonging to countries linked to the US and Israeli attacks on the country.

The waterway is one of the world's most critical maritime routes for global energy shipments.





-CONTAINER SHIP HIT NEAR JEBEL ALI

Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a container ship was struck by an "unknown object" about 65 kilometers (40.4 miles) north of Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates, causing a small fire on board.

In a statement, the UKMTO said the vessel's captain reported that the container ship had been hit by an unidentified object and that a small fire broke out onboard. The full extent of the damage could not be determined due to darkness.

The organization added that all crew members were safe and that no environmental impact had been reported so far.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, according to the statement, which also advised ships in the area to navigate with caution and report any suspicious activity to the UKMTO.

The developments come as Iran continues retaliatory attacks amid joint strikes by the US and Israel.