Iraq reserves right to ‘legal action’ after oil tankers attacked in its waters

Iraq on Thursday condemned the targeting of two oil tankers in its territorial waters and said it reserves the right to take "legal action" over the incident.

Iraqi media reported Wednesday evening that two foreign oil tankers were attacked in waters near the port of Basra in southern Iraq, causing fires on both vessels.

Saad Maan, head of Iraq's Security Media Cell, told Al Ekhbariya Al Iraqiya channel that the two tankers had been targeted in a "cowardly act of sabotage" inside Iraqi territorial waters.

He said six rescue vessels were dispatched to evacuate the crews. A total of 38 people were rescued, while one crew member died.

Maan described the attack as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and said, "Iraq reserves its right to take legal measures," without providing further details.

He added that the Iraqi government is working to ensure the country does not become a party to the war between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In recent days, attacks on oil tankers and cargo vessels in regional maritime routes have sharply increased amid the ongoing military escalation involving Iran since Feb. 28.