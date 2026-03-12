TÜRKIYES EXTERNAL DEBT STOCK AT $520B IN Q4-2025

Türkiye's gross external debt stock totaled $519.9 billion as of the fourth quarter of 2025, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye announced on Thursday.

The total debt increased by 4% compared to the previous quarter, the bank stated.

During the same period, short-term external debt increased by 0.4% to $167.4 billion, while long-term external debt rose by 5.8% to $352.6 billion.

Loans account for the largest share at 45.8% in external debt, following by debt securities with 19.5% and deposit liabilities with 17.6%.

In terms of currency composition, 48.1% of the external debt is denominated in US dollars, 29.7% in euros, 12% in Turkish lira, and 10.1% in other currencies.





