Kenya flood death toll rises to 50 as 17 counties affected by heavy rains

The death toll from flooding across Kenya has risen to 50, the Interior Ministry said Thursday, as heavy rains continue to affect large parts of the country.

At least 17 counties have been hit by flash floods that have damaged infrastructure and displaced thousands of families, the ministry said in a statement.

Authorities said nine people remain missing and 12,338 homes have been affected or destroyed by floodwaters in several regions.

Officials said multi-agency security and disaster response teams have been deployed to support affected communities and coordinate relief operations.

"With 17 counties already affected by flooding and more heavy rainfall expected, multi-agency security and response teams remain deployed across the country to support affected families, coordinate relief efforts, and closely monitor the evolving situation," the ministry said.

The counties affected include Nairobi, Kisumu, Narok, Kiambu, Migori, Siaya, Makueni, Busia, Wajir, Kisii, Homa Bay, Taita Taveta, Baringo, Kajiado, Kitui, Kwale and Machakos.

Flooding has disrupted roads, bridges and power supply in some areas, while schools and residential neighborhoods have also been affected.

Emergency teams are evacuating residents from flood-prone areas and providing relief assistance as authorities warn that heavy rains may continue during the early stages of the long-rains season.





