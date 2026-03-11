UAE says air defenses responding to ‘missile threat’

The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday its air defense systems are responding to a "missile threat," urging residents to remain in safe locations amid Iranian retaliatory attacks to a US-Israeli offensive on Iran.

"Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat," the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said through the US social media company X.

It urged residents to "remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates."

Regional escalation has flared since Feb. 28 when Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran, killing more than 1,200 people and injuring another 10,000.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.





