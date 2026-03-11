Erdoğan says Iran war must stop before whole region dragged in

 Contact Us
Agencies and A News WORLD
Published March 11,2026
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said ⁠on ⁠Wednesday that the war in Iran ⁠must be stopped before the whole region is "thrown into the fire", ⁠and added that ⁠this would be possible if diplomacy is given an opportunity.

Speaking ⁠in parliament, Erdoğan said Türkiye was engaged with all sides ⁠to ‌seek ‌an end ⁠to ‌the war.

"This war must be stopped before it becomes bigger and completely engulfs the region in flames," Erdoğan said in a statement, warning that if it continued, "there will be more loss of life and property, and the cost to the global economy will increase even further."