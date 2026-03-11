Erdoğan says Iran war must stop before whole region dragged in

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday that the war in Iran must be stopped before the whole region is "thrown into the fire", and added that this would be possible if diplomacy is given an opportunity.
Speaking in parliament, Erdoğan said Türkiye was engaged with all sides to seek an end to the war.
"This war must be stopped before it becomes bigger and completely engulfs the region in flames," Erdoğan said in a statement, warning that if it continued, "there will be more loss of life and property, and the cost to the global economy will increase even further."