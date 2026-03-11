SPAINS NO TO WAR STANCE ROOTED IN PRINCIPLES, NOT POLITICS:SANCHEZ

Spain's 'no to war' stance rooted in principles, not politics:Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez defended Madrid's opposition to the war involving Iran, saying the government's "no to war" stance is based on principles and respect for international law.

In an interview published Wednesday by El Diario, Sanchez said Spain's position reflects a consistent foreign policy approach and has resonated beyond the country.

"When we said 'no to war,' there was a wave of pride in being Spanish not only within our country, but also among many societies across the world," he said.

Sanchez rejected criticism from opposition parties who accuse his government of taking an electoral stance against the conflict.

"This war was not provoked by Spain. It was a war driven unilaterally by two nations," he said. "We are not going to resolve the situation of instability in the Middle East with such a flagrant illegality."

He also dismissed concerns about potential US retaliation for Spain's refusal to support the conflict.

"Being an ally of the United States does not mean saying yes to everything," Sanchez said, stressing that defending international law has guided Spain's position in recent conflicts, including Ukraine and Gaza.

The Spanish leader also argued that Europe must continue defending a rules-based international order.

"The world is changing, but the values and principles of the European Union should not change," he said.

Sanchez also called for reforms to the United Nations system, including eliminating veto power in the Security Council to make it more representative.

"We must end the right of veto in the United Nations," he said.

The prime minister said it is "curious" that Russia and the US remain permanent members of the Security Council while, in his view, both countries are "bringing a lot of instability to the world with the wars in Ukraine and also in Iran."

He said reform should expand representation to major global actors, including India, African nations, China, and Brazil, to make the UN system more representative.



