Top US, UK diplomats discuss Iran, Middle East security in phone call

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke Tuesday with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper about Iran and regional security, said the State Department.

In a statement, the department said Rubio and Cooper "underscored the importance of continued close coordination on the security of the broader Middle East."

The call came as differences have emerged between Washington and London over the US-Israeli war against Iran, with President Donald Trump recently saying the US does not need British aircraft carriers in the Middle East.

Trump recently criticized UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for initially refusing to support US-led strikes on Iran, suggesting Britain's later involvement was unnecessary.

"We don't need people that join wars after we've already won," he said.

Downing Street later approved the limited use of British airbases for defensive operations, and Royal Air Force jets have been deployed to intercept Iranian missiles and drones targeting regional allies.

Regional escalation has intensified since the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, reportedly killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls and senior military officials.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israeli cities and locations hosting US military assets across the region, raising fears of a broader Middle East conflict.



