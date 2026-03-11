Infantino: Donald Trump says Iran ‘welcome’ to compete at World Cup

United States President Donald Trump has assured FIFA that Iran are "welcome" to compete at this summer's World Cup, according to Gianni Infantino.



The team's participation at the finals has been cast into doubt after the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on February 28.



The conflict has now drawn in other Middle East nations, with Iran retaliating by striking US military bases in the region.



Trump said earlier this month he "really didn't care" if Iran played at the World Cup, but FIFA president Infantino insists Trump is supportive of the team being involved after a meeting between the two men.



"This evening, I met with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump to discuss the status of preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and the growing excitement as we are set to kick off in just 93 days," Infantino wrote on Instagram.



"We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026. During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.



"We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World."



Iran are due to play all three of their group games in the US, and could even face the co-hosts in the round of 32 if both teams finish second in their respective groups.



