Targeting mistake led to US missile strike on Iranian school: report

As international scrutiny intensifies over the devastating February 28 massacre, The New York Times reported on Wednesday that the United States was indeed responsible for the Tomahawk missile strike that decimated an Iranian school.

Published March 11,2026
The newspaper, citing US officials, said the investigation into the February 28 strike was ongoing but preliminary findings were that the United States was responsible.

The US military was conducting strikes on an adjacent Iranian base of which the school building was formerly a part and target coordinates were set using outdated data, it said.

President Donald Trump suggested earlier this week that Iran itself may have been responsible but later said he could "live with" whatever the investigation reveals.

Iran has said the strike on the elementary school in the southern city of Minab killed more than 150 people.