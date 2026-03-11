AMERICANS DONT WANT WAR WITH IRAN: SENATE MINORITY LEADER

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that Americans do not want a war in the Middle East and are demanding answers from the Trump administration as casualties for US troops continue to rise.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer said 140 American service members have been wounded since Feb. 28, including eight seriously, while eight have been killed in the line of duty.

Schumer said thousands in the Middle East have been killed, including 170 in all girls elementary school.

"That initial report suggested may have been the result of US operations," he said, demanding a "full, transparent and independent" investigation of what happened at the school and why so many civilians were killed.

The New York Democrat said the growing toll, combined with rising tensions and economic concerns at home, has left many Americans questioning the purpose of the conflict.

"Through all this change, all this chaos, higher gas prices, rising casualties, increased hostilities, Americans are asking a very simple question: Why? Why is America at war? Americans certainly don't want war. Americans didn't ask for this," he said.

- 'The American people deserve answers'

Schumer accused President Donald Trump of offering shifting explanations for the operation against Iran.

"First, it was regime change, then it was about Iran's nuclear program. Then it was to get rid of Iran's navy. Then it was regime change again. Then they say it's defensive. Depending on who you ask, we're either near the end of the war or we're just getting started."

He criticized contradictory messaging from the White House about the direction of the conflict.

"And if you ask Donald Trump if we're at the end of the war or the beginning, he says it's both," Schumer said. "This insanity must stop."

Schumer said the Senate must have public hearings to question senior administration officials about the strategy and objectives of the war.

He specifically urged officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, to testify before lawmakers under oath.

"The American people deserve answers," he added.