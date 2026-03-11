Turkish foreign minister discusses regional, global developments with Polish counterpart

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday discussed regional and global developments with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan and Sikorski held a phone call and assessed the regional and global implications of recent developments, the sources added.

Sikorski, according to the sources, also expressed his solidarity regarding missiles targeting Türkiye, which have been shot down twice in recent days.

Israel and the US have continued their joint attack against Iran since Feb. 28, killing over 1,300 people including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was the supreme leader. Israel has also extended its operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, despite a ceasefire that was reached in November 2024.

Tehran has refused to surrender and retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and other countries, including those which host US bases in the Gulf, disrupting energy markets.