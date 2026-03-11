US WARNS OF POSSIBLE STRIKES ON IRANS CIVILIAN PORTS

US warns of possible strikes on Iran's civilian ports

The United States on Wednesday warned Iranians that it considers civilian ports in the Strait of Hormuz to be legitimate targets, alleging the Tehran government was using the facilities for military operations.

"The Iranian regime is using civilian ports along the Strait of Hormuz to conduct military operations that threaten international shipping," the US military said in a statement.

"Civilian ports used for military purposes lose protected status and become legitimate military targets under international law."

It urged "civilians in Iran to immediately avoid all port facilities where Iranian naval forces are operating.

"Iranian dockworkers, administrative personnel, and commercial vessel crews should avoid Iranian naval vessels and military equipment."

On Tuesday, the United States said it had carried out strikes that destroyed 16 mine-laying vessels that could have been used to block the strait, a vital sea lane for Gulf oil and gas exports.







