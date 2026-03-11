China reiterates opposition to US deployment of THAAD in South Korea

China on Wednesday reiterated its opposition to the US deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea.

"China's opposition to the US deployment of the THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea remains unchanged," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a regular news conference in Beijing.

A report by The Washington Post on Tuesday said the United States was moving parts of the THAAD system from South Korea to the Middle East.

The system's deployment to South Korea in 2017 created tensions between China and Seoul.

About 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea under a long-standing security alliance aimed at deterring threats from North Korea.



