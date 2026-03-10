UN CHIEF EXPRESSES DEEP CONCERN TO IRANS FOREIGN MINISTER OVER REGIONAL SPILL-OVER

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held on Tuesday a phone conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, expressing deep concern over the regional spill-over of current hostilities, his office said in a statement.

The two "discussed the current military escalation in the region," and Guterres "reiterated his position," calling on all sides to "fully respect international law and international humanitarian law, as well as to refrain from any attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure."

"He also expressed deep concern at the regional spill-over and the impact of the ongoing conflict on the global economy," the statement added.

Iran has retaliated to US-Israel attacks, firing missiles and drones towards Israel and Gulf countries, which has disrupted global markets and air travel, and sent oil prices soaring.