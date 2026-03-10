Russia says its consulate general in Iran’s Isfahan damaged in Sunday attack

Russia said on Tuesday that its consulate general in the Iranian city of Isfahan was damaged in an attack over the weekend.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary that the diplomatic mission was damaged "in an attack on the nearby provincial governor's office" on Sunday.

"Windows in the office building and residential apartments were shattered, and several employees" felt impact of the blast wave, but there were no casualties, Zakharova said.

Russia, she added, considers attacks on diplomatic and consular missions to be a "flagrant violation" of international law.

"We demand that all parties strictly respect the inviolability of diplomatic facilities and refrain from attacks on the safety, life, and health of their personnel," she added, calling on parties to the conflict to "immediately end the military confrontation and return to the negotiating table."

Regional escalation has flared since Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran on Feb. 28. Over 1,200 people have since been killed and thousands of others injured.

Tehran has refused to surrender and retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.