Putin holds phone call with Trump to discuss Iran and Ukraine negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call Monday with his US counterpart Donald Trump to discuss the conflict in Iran and trilateral negotiations with Ukraine, state news agency Tass reported.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists that the call was initiated by Trump and lasted about an hour, calling the conversation "businesslike, frank, and constructive."

"The focus, naturally, was on the situation surrounding the conflict with Iran and the ongoing trilateral negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement, with the participation of US representatives," he said.

According to Ushakov, Trump reiterated his interest in a swift ceasefire and a long-term resolution in Ukraine.

The two leaders also discussed Venezuela and expressed readiness to maintain regular communications, he said.