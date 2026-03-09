Syrian president says Damascus backs Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa said Monday that Damascus supports Lebanon's efforts to disarm Hezbollah, warning that the current escalation poses a serious threat to regional security.

Sharaa made the remarks during a virtual meeting with several Middle Eastern leaders, held at the invitation of the European Commission to discuss military developments in the region and ways to support de-escalation and diplomacy, according to the SANA news agency.

He expressed support for the "serious and decisive steps" taken by the governments of Iraq and Lebanon to keep the conflict away from their countries, affirming that Syria stands "alongside Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in disarming Hezbollah."

"The current escalation represents an existential threat to the entire region," he said, warning that "the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and strikes on energy infrastructure in the Gulf threaten global economic stability."

"Syria, located at the geographic crossroads of three burning fronts, Lebanon, Iraq and the occupied Syrian Golan, is facing direct and serious repercussions from these developments," he said.

"Our position has been and remains firm in condemning all forms of attacks targeting Arab sovereignty," Sharaa said.

He also condemned "Iran's continued attempts to destabilize Arab capitals and its interventions that affect the core of Arab national security."

"Syria's stability is the cornerstone of stability of the Levant and the region," Sharaa said, adding that Damascus has "coordinated a unified position with regional states and strengthened its defensive forces along the borders as a precaution."

More than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 others injured in US and Israeli attacks on Iran since Feb. 28, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.



















