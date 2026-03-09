News World Second missile from Iran shot down in Turkish airspace - ministry

Second missile from Iran shot down in Turkish airspace - ministry

The Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Monday that a ballistic missile fired from Iran was successfully neutralized over the southeastern province of Gaziantep.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published March 09,2026 Subscribe

Highlighting the dangerous regional spillover of the ongoing war, the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Monday that a ballistic missile fired from Iran into Turkish airspace was successfully neutralized.



According to the official statement, the projectile was destroyed mid-air by NATO air and missile defense systems deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean, with the neutralized ammunition fragments falling safely into empty areas of the southeastern province of Gaziantep without causing any casualties.



