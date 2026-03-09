NATO reaffirms 'its readiness to defend all allies against any threat,' after neutralizing Iran-launched ballistic missile toward Türkiye

NATO said it has intercepted another ballistic missile heading toward Türkiye, reaffirming the alliance's readiness to defend all its members against any threat, spokesperson said on Monday.

"NATO has again intercepted a missile heading to Türkiye. NATO stands firm in its readiness to defend all Allies against any threat," spokesperson Allison Hart said through US social media company X.

Earlier on Monday, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced that a ballistic missile fired from Iran entered Turkish airspace before being intercepted by NATO forces.

Some debris fell on vacant land in the southeastern Gaziantep province, but there were no casualties or injuries, the ministry added.

In a separate X statement, Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran confirmed that NATO systems engaged the threat "in a timely manner" over the Şahinbey district of Gaziantep.

"We once again strongly reiterate our warning to all parties, particularly Iran, to refrain from actions that could endanger regional security and put civilians at risk," he said.

Last Wednesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that a ballistic munition fired from Iran toward Turkish airspace was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense units in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The development came amid the ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran, launched on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.