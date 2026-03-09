Most Britons describe themselves as ‘anti-Trump’, poll shows

Britons overwhelmingly describe themselves as "anti-Trump" with stark political divides in how supporters of different parties view US President Donald Trump, according to new YovGov polling on Monday.

Around two-thirds of Britons (67%) said they are anti-Trump, including 56% who consider themselves to be very anti-Trump.

By contrast, just 13% described themselves as pro-Trump, while 16% said they are neither for nor against the current occupant of the White House.

There are clear differences between voters of the main parties. Large majorities of Liberal Democrats (89%), Labour (85%) and Green (82%) supporters said they are anti-Trump, as did 61% of Conservative voters.

Supporters of the far-right Reform UK are a notable exception. Only 24% said they are anti-Trump, while nearly half (46%) described themselves as pro-Trump.

The polling also examined how Britons perceive the stance of UK political parties towards the US president.

Reform UK is the party most closely associated with Trump. Seven in 10 Britons (70%) saw Nigel Farage's party as pro-Trump, compared with just 8% who said it is neutral or critical of him.



