Iran says European countries helped create conditions for US, Israeli attacks

Iran on Monday accused European countries including France of creating the conditions that led to the United States and Israel attacking the Islamic republic and triggering a war.

"European countries have unfortunately helped create these conditions," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei during a weekly press briefing.

"Instead of insisting on the rule of law, instead of standing up to the bullying and excesses of the United States, they spoke and agreed with them at the UN Security Council regarding the discussion on restoring sanctions, and all these things together emboldened the American and Zionist parties to continue committing their crimes."











