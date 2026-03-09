Hungary urges EU to lift Russian energy ban amid Middle East escalation

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Monday urged the European Union (EU) to immediately lift its ban on Russian oil and gas imports, warning that escalating tensions in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz threaten global energy supplies.

Szijjarto wrote on US social media platform X that the EU is particularly vulnerable because it has already cut off most Russian energy imports, leaving the bloc exposed to disruptions from the Middle East.

"With the war in the Middle East escalating and the Strait of Hormuz closed, a major share of global energy supply is now at risk," he said.

He warned that shrinking global supply could drive energy prices sharply higher across Europe.

"When supply shrinks, prices rise. Europe is therefore facing the risk of dramatic price increases," he added.

He also argued that maintaining sanctions on Russian energy would harm European citizens and the bloc's economy.

"If Brussels keeps the sanctions in place, it will cause serious harm to European people and the European economy," he said, adding that the EU should prioritize protecting the interests of Europeans "not ideology."



