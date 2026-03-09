EU URGES ISRAEL TO HALT GROUND OPERATIONS VIOLATING LEBANONS SOVEREIGNTY

The European Commission on Monday called on Israel to immediately cease its ground operations in Lebanon, warning that such actions violate the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni, speaking at midday, stressed the need to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, urging all parties to refrain from measures that could worsen the displacement of Lebanon's population.

While strongly condemning the Lebanese group Hezbollah's attacks and its alignment with Iran, El Anouni also called on the group to disarm and halt all assaults against Israel.

"We also call on Israel to cease its ground operations violating Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We call all sides to protect the civilians and civilian infrastructure and also refrain from actions resulting in more displacement of population as for the people of Lebanon," he stressed.

El Anouni also reaffirmed the EU's strong support for the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), urging all parties to avoid actions that could endanger peacekeepers or prevent them from fulfilling their mandate.

Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 400 people and displaced thousands across Lebanon since Monday amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah.

The escalation flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran, killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.