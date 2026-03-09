TRUMP NOT HAPPY WITH IRANS NEW SUPREME LEADER: REPORT

US President Donald Trump said he is "not happy" with Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, the New York Post reported Monday.

Speaking to the tabloid, Trump also ruled out any imminent American military deployment to Iran's underground nuclear enrichment facility near Isfahan, saying: "We haven't made any decision on that. We're nowhere near it."

Khamenei, 56, became Iran's new supreme leader over the weekend-just the third since the country's 1979 revolution. Iranian officials described his appointment as a step toward strengthening national unity.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the previous supreme leader and Mojtaba Khamenei's father, held the position for 37 years. A joint US-Israel airstrike on Feb. 28 hit his Tehran home, killing the 86-year-old leader.

While declining to detail his plans to handle the new Iranian supreme leader, Trump said: "I'm not happy with him."