Colombians vote to reshape Congress, filter presidential field

Millions of Colombians headed to the polls Sunday for pivotal legislative elections and a series of presidential primaries that will define the race to succeed President Gustavo Petro.

The vote served as a high-stakes prologue to the presidential election in May. Voters were tasked with renewing the 286 seats of Congress—103 in the Senate and 183 in the House of Representatives—while simultaneously narrowing a crowded field of presidential hopefuls through three inter-party consultations.

Senator Paloma Valencia emerged as the right's most significant winner, clinching the nomination for the right-wing Gran Consulta por Colombia. Valencia secured approximately 45.7% of the coalition's vote, mobilizing over 3.1 million voters. Her victory was bolstered by the disciplined machinery of the Centro Democratico and the enduring influence of former President Alvaro Uribe, signaling a robust comeback for the opposition.

In contrast, the centrist and leftist primaries saw significantly lower participation. Former Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez won the Consulta por las Soluciones (Center) with roughly 8.15% of the total primary votes, while veteran strategist Roy Barreras secured the Frente por la Vida (Left) nomination with 3.62%.

Sunday's elections also reshaped the legislative branch for the 2026-2030 term. The 286 seats remain split between two dominant but opposing forces, ensuring that the next head of state will inherit a deeply fragmented Congress.

The Pacto Historico (Left) reinforced its position as a major power, securing approximately 22% of the Senate vote. Early projections suggest they could expand their caucus to 25 seats, making them the largest single bloc.

Meanwhile, the Centro Democratico solidified its role as the primary opposition, capturing roughly 15% of the vote and a projected 19 Senate seats.

The remainder of Congress is divided among traditional powerhouses including the Liberal and Conservative parties and newer movements such as the Broad Front and National Salvation. This fragmentation ensures that no single party will hold an absolute majority, forcing the next president into a cycle of negotiation to pass any meaningful reforms.

In a notable shift for the country's most influential conservative leader, former President Uribe failed to win a seat in the Senate. In a calculated gamble, Uribe placed himself at the 25th position on the Democratic Center's "closed list"— a move intended to act as a "tractor" to pull in votes for the entire party rather than to secure his own return. With the party projected to win fewer than 20 seats, the leader of the right will remain outside the legislature for the upcoming term.

Despite the high stakes, participation remained a significant hurdle for Colombian democracy. According to the Registrar's Office, voter turnout was recorded at 47.76%, meaning fewer than half of the 41.2 million eligible citizens participated. While this aligns with historical trends for legislative races, it underscores a persistent gap in voter engagement ahead of the presidential first round.





