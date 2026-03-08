6 arrested after far-right anti-Muslim protest outside NYC mayor’s residence sparks clashes

Six people were arrested after clashes broke out Saturday during a far-right anti-Muslim protest outside the official residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, according to police.

The incident took place near Gracie Mansion, where about 20 demonstrators linked to far-right activist Jake Lang gathered for an anti-Muslim protest while 120 counter-protesters assembled nearby, New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters.

Tensions escalated when a member of the anti-Muslim group allegedly used pepper spray on a counter-protester, and was subsequently arrested, said Tisch.

Others were also arrested for disorderly conduct and blocking traffic as police worked to contain the confrontation.

Two counter-protesters were also arrested after allegedly using smoke-producing devices during the incident, according to officials.

The commissioner said the devices appeared to be "jars wrapped in black tape containing nuts, bolts and screws, fitted with a hobby-style fuse that could be ignited."

Investigators are examining the objects to determine whether they were functional improvised explosive devices, smoke bombs or hoax devices.

No injuries were reported.

Mamdani, the city's first Muslim mayor, and his wife, Rama Duwaji, were safe during the incident, according to mayoral spokesman Joe Calvello, who said it was not immediately clear whether they were inside the residence at the time.

Calvello condemned the protest, calling Lang a "vile white supremacist," and he described the protest as "despicable and Islamophobic."

He added that the mayor remained in contact with the police commissioner and was receiving updates about the situation.





