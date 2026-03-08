US SERVICE MEMBER DIES FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN IRANS ATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIA, DEATH TOLL RISES TO 7

US service member dies from injuries sustained in Iran's attack on Saudi Arabia, death toll rises to 7

A US service member has succumbed to injuries sustained during an Iranian attack on US troops in Saudi Arabia on March 1, bringing the death toll of US service members to seven, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Sunday.

"The service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on US troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," CENTCOM said on the US social media company X, adding that the person died last night.

The identity of the fallen member will be withheld until next of kin are notified, it said.

All the previously reported deaths were from an attack in Kuwait; this is the first death reported outside that country.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that more casualties are likely as the campaign continues. "Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends," he said earlier this month, noting "we'll do everything possible where that won't be the case."

The announcement came as the US-Israeli joint attacks on Iran entered their ninth day.

The campaign, launched last Saturday, has reportedly killed more than 1,200 people in Iran, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting US military assets and Gulf countries across the region.























