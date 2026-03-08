SELECTING NEW SUPREME LEADER IS BUSINESS OF IRANIAN PEOPLE AND NOBODY ELSES: IRANS FOREIGN MINISTER

Selecting new supreme leader is 'business of Iranian people and nobody else's': Iran's foreign minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday firmly rejected any foreign role in selecting Iran's next supreme leader, as a senior cleric announced that the Assembly of Experts had already voted on a successor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"We allow nobody to interfere in our domestic affairs," Araghchi told NBC News. "It is only the business of the Iranian people and nobody else's."

The remarks were a direct rebuff to US President Donald Trump, who said Thursday he expected personal involvement in selecting Iran's next leader, dismissing reported frontrunner Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the slain supreme leader, as "a lightweight."

Senior Iranian cleric Ahmad Alamolhoda said earlier Sunday that the Assembly of Experts had held its vote and chosen a successor, without disclosing a name.

RUSSIA HELPS IRAN 'IN MANY DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS'



Araghchi confirmed that military cooperation with Russia was ongoing, describing it as neither new nor secret. Asked directly whether Moscow was helping Iran locate US forces, he said he lacked detailed military information but acknowledged that Russia was "helping in many different directions."

US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz acknowledged the Russian-Iranian intelligence relationship but was cautious about its effectiveness. "We know that both Russia and Iran have had this symbiotic relationship," he told NBC News, adding that if Russia was sharing intelligence, "it certainly hasn't been very effective."

Asked whether there would be consequences for Moscow over reports it was sharing intelligence to help Iran target US assets, Waltz said special envoy Steve Witkoff had already sent Russia "a very strong message" and that Trump would "deal with it accordingly," without elaborating.

NO PLANS TO EXTEND MISSILE RANGE



Araghchi told NBC that Iran would continue fighting until a permanent end to hostilities was achieved. "There should be a permanent end of the war and unless we get to that, I think we need to ... continue fighting for the sake of our people and our security."

He also pushed back on claims that Iran was targeting neighboring Gulf states, arguing Tehran was striking US military bases and installations that are located on their soil. "We are not attacking our neighbors. We are attacking Americans who are attacking us," he said.

On reports of Iranian plans to develop longer-range missiles capable of reaching Europe or the US, Araghchi was dismissive, saying Iran had deliberately limited its missile range to below 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) and had no plans to extend it.

Regional tensions escalated last week when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, reportedly killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Khamenei.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.