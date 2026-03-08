Pope Leo calls for end to Mideast violence

Pope Leo XIV leads the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican, March 1, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday called for an end to violence in the Middle East, appealing for peace and dialogue, Vatican News reported.

Addressing around 15,000 pilgrims in St. Peter's Square during the Angelus prayer, the pope expressed deep concern over the "violence and devastation" amid the attacks on Iran and the surrounding region, describing a "widespread climate of hatred and fear."

In his remarks, Pope Leo said he fears the ongoing turmoil could spill over into neighboring nations, including "beloved Lebanon," threatening renewed instability.

The pope urged the pilgrims to pray that "the roar of bombs might cease, that weapons might fall silent, and that a space for dialogue might open in which the voice of the peoples may be heard."

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the United States and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls, and senior military officials.

Iran has retaliated with sweeping barrages of its own that have targeted US bases, diplomatic facilities, and military personnel across the region, as well as multiple Israeli cities. The attacks have continued to escalate.

The conflict has raised concerns about global energy supplies amid a sharp drop in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that carries about 20 million barrels of oil daily.