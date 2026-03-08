Iran threatens to target regional oil facilities after strikes on its energy sites

A view of the Main gate to the Shahran Oil Refinery as smoke still rises following last night airstrike in Tehran, Iran, 08 March 2026. (EPA Photo)

Iran's military threatened Sunday to attack oil facilities in the region in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes on its energy infrastructure.

The threat was made by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified combatant command headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces, according to the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA).

The command said that "new brutal attacks" by the US and Israel had targeted parts of Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure as well as service facilities serving Iranian civilians.

It urged governments of Islamic countries to warn Washington and Israel against continuing such attacks on oil facilities.

"Failure to do so could lead to similar retaliatory measures across the region," it said, warning that escalation could have major economic consequences, suggesting oil prices could exceed $200 per barrel if the conflict widens.

On Saturday, Israeli warplanes struck oil storage depots and refining facilities in Tehran, marking the first time Tel Aviv had targeted such facilities since it launched a broader attack on Iran last week together with the US.

Regional escalation flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and injuring over 10,000 others, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.