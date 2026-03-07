Turkmen, Azerbaijani foreign ministers discuss drone strike in Nakhchivan

Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov spoke by phone Saturday with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, expressing concern over a drone strike in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave and stressing the "inadmissibility" of violating the fundamental principles of the UN Charter.

In a statement, Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry said the two discussed the current situation in the Middle East and emphasized that complex international disputes should be resolved only through peaceful, political and diplomatic means based on international law.

"Furthermore, in the context of recent airstrikes against Azerbaijan, the inadmissibility of violating the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, such as respect for the sovereignty of states, was emphasized," the statement said.

The ministers also exchanged views on humanitarian issues related to the situation in the region, it added.

Bayramov provided Meredov with detailed information about the drone attacks, saying the strike had increased tensions in the region and violated international legal norms and principles.

"The minister of Turkmenistan drew attention to the fact that the current situation is a cause for concern," the statement said.

On Thursday, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said the Nakhchivan exclave was hit by drones launched from Iranian territory. One drone struck the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school building in the village of Shakarabad.

The incident comes as Israel and the United States continue a large-scale offensive against Iran that began Feb. 28, killing more than 1,000 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as many countries, including those that host US military assets.