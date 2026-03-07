Pezeshkian: Regional US military bases, facilities ‘legitimate targets’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that facilities in the region used to launch attacks against Iran are considered "legitimate targets" for Iranian defensive operations amid US-Israeli attacks.

"Iran has always emphasized the preservation and continuation of friendly relations with the governments of the region on the basis of good neighborliness and mutual respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Pezeshkian said on the US social media company X.

He added, however, that this position does not negate Iran's "inherent right to defend itself against military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime (Israel)."

"We stand to the death in defense of our country and resist," Pezeshkian said.

The president said Iran's defensive operations are directed only at "targets and facilities that are the origin and source of aggressive actions against the Iranian nation," which he described as "legitimate targets."

Pezeshkian also said Iran had not attacked friendly neighboring countries, stating that it "targeted American military bases, facilities, and installations in the region."

Earlier Saturday, Pezeshkian said his country will refrain from attacking neighboring states unless attacks are launched against Iran from their territory, state-run Press TV reported.

He also apologized to neighboring countries amid rising regional tensions, saying Iran has "no intention of invading other countries."

Iran on Feb. 28 launched missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets. Some of the attacks have caused casualties and damage to civilian sites, including ports and residential buildings.

Tehran says the attacks came in response to a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that has killed hundreds of people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.