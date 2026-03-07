Trump attends return of first US troops killed in Iran war

US President Donald Trump attended the return Saturday of the bodies of the first six US soldiers killed during the escalating war with Iran.

Trump, wearing a white "USA" baseball cap and accompanied by several Cabinet members, saluted as each flag-draped case was carried from a military transport plane at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where the remains of US troops killed overseas are returned to American soil.

The troops were killed last Sunday when a drone struck a key US command center in Kuwait, a day after the United States and Israel launched a sweeping military campaign against Iran.







