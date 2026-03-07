Ankara condemns CNN International over ‘misleading map’ in broadcasts

Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Saturday condemned CNN International for broadcasting a "misleading" map that misrepresents regions inhabited by Kurds, calling the channel's editorial framing "seriously concerning."

In an official statement, the directorate said the visual content and editorial framing used in a video broadcast by CNN International, which was also shared on the channel's official social media accounts, raise serious concerns.

The map in question depicted areas inhabited by Kurds in Türkiye and neighboring countries.

The directorate criticized it for offering a "misleading" and "reductive" portrayal of the region.

"Citizens of different identities and ethnic backgrounds live together across our country, sharing the same social, political, and public life for generations.

"Every individual among our 86 million citizens is an inseparable part of the Republic of Türkiye and constitutes one of the fundamental elements of our society. Approaches that target our unity, togetherness, and brotherhood through simplified and selective geographic depictions distort this reality," the statement said.

It also stressed that equating Turkish citizens of Kurdish origin with any political or armed actor is unacceptable.

"Such associations can strengthen narratives that misrepresent Türkiye's social fabric and ignore the diversity and social cohesion within our population. The language and narrative used in the video, combined with the map, produce an artificial geopolitical interpretation that does not correspond to realities on the ground and may create unnecessary tensions.

"When reporting on sensitive regional issues, international media organizations are expected to exercise maximum care regarding accuracy, contextual sensitivity, and editorial responsibility," it stated.

The directorate concluded by calling on CNN International to avoid using misleading maps and visual representations in its broadcasts and digital platforms and to exercise higher editorial diligence in future reporting.

It reiterated Türkiye's commitment, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to embrace diversity as a strength, reinforce unity and brotherhood, and implement policies prioritizing the well-being and prosperity of all citizens.