Turkish FM Fidan warns efforts to stir civil war in Iran 'extremely dangerous'

Türkiye continues to maintain diplomatic contacts to help bring an end to the war between the US, Israel and Iran, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday.

Speaking after an informal meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council of the Organization of Turkic States, Fidan said: "Mr Pezeshkian's statement -- 'We will not attack unless attacked. We apologize for attacking'-- is a statement that we have emphasized."

"I want to emphasize once again that we strongly condemn attacks targeting third countries," he added.

Türkiye warns efforts to stir civil war in Iran 'extremely dangerous'

Turkish top diplomat Fidan warned against efforts to stir up a civil war inside Iran in a bid to bring about regime change, saying it would be a 'historic' mistake.

"We are against all scenarios that aim to instigate a civil war in Iran, that target ethnic or religious fault lines. This is the most dangerous scenario," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned after US President Donald Trump expressed support for an offensive by Iranian Kurdish militants to back the US-Israeli campaign in Iran.







