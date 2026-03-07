 Contact Us
News World Turkish FM Fidan warns efforts to stir civil war in Iran 'extremely dangerous'

Turkish FM Fidan warns efforts to stir civil war in Iran 'extremely dangerous'

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned on Saturday that international efforts to stir up a civil war inside Iran in pursuit of regime change would be a "historic" mistake. Responding to recent U.S. encouragement of Iranian Kurdish uprisings, Fidan stressed that actively exploiting ethnic and religious fault lines represents the most dangerous possible scenario for the region.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published March 07,2026
Subscribe
TURKISH FM FIDAN WARNS EFFORTS TO STIR CIVIL WAR IN IRAN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS

Türkiye continues to maintain diplomatic contacts to help bring an end to the war between the US, Israel and Iran, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday.

Speaking after an informal meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council of the Organization of Turkic States, Fidan said: "Mr Pezeshkian's statement -- 'We will not attack unless attacked. We apologize for attacking'-- is a statement that we have emphasized."

"I want to emphasize once again that we strongly condemn attacks targeting third countries," he added.

Türkiye warns efforts to stir civil war in Iran 'extremely dangerous'

Turkish top diplomat Fidan warned against efforts to stir up a civil war inside Iran in a bid to bring about regime change, saying it would be a 'historic' mistake.

"We are against all scenarios that aim to instigate a civil war in Iran, that target ethnic or religious fault lines. This is the most dangerous scenario," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned after US President Donald Trump expressed support for an offensive by Iranian Kurdish militants to back the US-Israeli campaign in Iran.