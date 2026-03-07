Pope names new ambassador to US

named a new ambassador to the United States on Saturday, amid diplomatic tensions over the Trump administration's war on Iran and its hardline migration policy.

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, 68 previously the Holy See's ambassador to the United Nations in New York has been named apostolic nuncio in Washington, the Vatican said.

He replaces Cardinal Christophe Pierre, who is retiring at the age of 80, it said.

Leo is the Catholic Church's first American pope.

Faced with a highly polarised US political landscape, has opted for discreet and indirect criticism of Washington, while also keeping channels of communication open.

Since he was elected in May, the Chicago-born pontiff has nonetheless taken a clear stand against some decisions by US President Donald Trump's administration.

He has denounced the "inhuman" treatment of migrants, urged dialogue with Venezuela and lamented a "diplomacy of force".

He has also urged all parties involved in Middle East war -- sparked by joint Israeli and US airstrikes on Iran -- "to assume the moral responsibility to stop the spiral of violence before it becomes an irreparable chasm".