Trump says Cuba negotiating deal with him and Rubio

U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump said ⁠on Saturday that Cuba wants to make a deal ⁠and is negotiating with him and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



Speaking at the "Shield of the Americas" gathering of ⁠Latin American ⁠leaders in Miami, Florida, Trump said Cuba was "at the end of the line." "They want to negotiate, and ⁠they are negotiating with Marco (Rubio) and myself and some others, and I would think ⁠a ‌deal would ‌be made ⁠very ‌easily with Cuba," he said.



"I'll take care of Cuba," Trump told a dozen leaders at a Latin Americas summit in Florida that did not include officials from Havana.

"They have no money, they have no oil. They have a bad philosophy, they have a bad regime that's been bad for a long time," the US president said.







