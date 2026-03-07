Trump says Cuba negotiating deal with him and Rubio

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Cuba wants to make a deal and is negotiating with him and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Speaking at the "Shield of the Americas" gathering of Latin American leaders in Miami, Florida, Trump said Cuba was "at the end of the line." "They want to negotiate, and they are negotiating with Marco (Rubio) and myself and some others, and I would think a deal would be made very easily with Cuba," he said.
"I'll take care of Cuba," Trump told a dozen leaders at a Latin Americas summit in Florida that did not include officials from Havana.
"They have no money, they have no oil. They have a bad philosophy, they have a bad regime that's been bad for a long time," the US president said.