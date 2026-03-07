Trump says Cuba negotiating deal with him and Rubio

 Contact Us
US President Donald Trump on Saturday told several Latin American allies that Cuba is in its "last moments of life" and a "great change" is coming to the communist-ruled nation.

Published March 07,2026
U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump said ⁠on Saturday that Cuba wants to make a deal ⁠and is negotiating with him and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Speaking at the "Shield of the Americas" gathering of ⁠Latin American ⁠leaders in Miami, Florida, Trump said Cuba was "at the end of the line." "They want to negotiate, and ⁠they are negotiating with Marco (Rubio) and myself and some others, and I would think ⁠a ‌deal would ‌be made ⁠very ‌easily with Cuba," he said.

"I'll take care of Cuba," Trump told a dozen leaders at a Latin Americas summit in Florida that did not include officials from Havana.

"They have no money, they have no oil. They have a bad philosophy, they have a bad regime that's been bad for a long time," the US president said.