PM Sanchez reiterates opposition to war amid tensions over strikes on Iran

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday reiterated his opposition to war, saying Spain is leading efforts to defend international law and human rights as tensions rise following US attacks on Iran.

Speaking at a campaign rally, Sanchez rejected criticism from the opposition People's Party (PP) and Vox, which have argued that Spain's position has isolated the country.

"You may have heard that Spain is alone. They're the same people who said that when we recognized the State of Palestine, and then others followed," Sanchez said.

"We are not alone. We are the first. Those who will end up alone are the ones defending the indefensible," he added.

Sanchez said he was proud of Spain's position, noting that other countries have echoed Madrid's stance on the conflict.

"Seeing the resonance of Spain's position. It is a source of pride to be Spanish, to see what we stand for in the face of barbarism," he said.

While condemning Iran's government for repressing society, Sanchez said: "We are not going to respond to one illegal act with another. Violence begets more violence."

Tensions have risen as Madrid not only condemned the strikes against Iran but also refused to allow US forces to use Spanish military bases for attacks, prompting threats of a complete trade embargo from US President Donald Trump.

Israel and the US have continued a large-scale offensive on Iran since Saturday, while Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.