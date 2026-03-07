Donald Trump says deadly school strike 'done by Iran'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday blamed Iran for a deadly strike on an elementary school in the southern Iranian town of Minab.

"We think it was done by Iran. Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever," Trump told reporters following a New York Times investigation that found the US military was most likely responsible.

Neither Israel nor the United States has claimed responsibility for the attack, which Iranian officials say killed at least 150 people. AFP has been unable to reach the location to independently verify the toll or the circumstances of the attack.







